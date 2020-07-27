Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Marcella gets French remake

Marcella gets French remake

Anna Friel plays a London police detective in Buccaneer’s Marcella

French commercial broadcaster TF1 has commissioned a local version of hit UK crime drama Marcella.

Paris-based Elephant is working on Rebecca, a French version of Marcella, which is produced by Buccaneer Media for ITV in the UK and Netflix and stars Anna Friel. Hans Rosenfeldt (The Bridge) is behind the original show.

The French network secured the remake rights to the show in a deal with London-based distributor Cineflix Rights, which will take exclusive worldwide rights to the new version.

Rebecca will be directed by Didier Le Pêcheur (Innocents), co-written by Le Pêcheur and Delphine Labouret (Innocents) and produced by Elephant (Gaëlle Cholet and Sandra Ouaiss).

Starring Anne Marivin and Benjamin Biolay, the eight-part series will begin shooting this month around Paris.

The show centres on its titular character who, six years after abandoning the hunt for a serial killer and quitting the police force, decides to return to work to escape the depression eating away at her, which has distanced her from her husband and her children.

Season three of Marcella has already launched on Netflix and will premiere on ITV this autumn.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 27-07-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:


COMPANIES:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

Cineflix Rights shows

more Cineflix Rights shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows