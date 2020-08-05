Magnolia to renovate Fixer Upper

Fixer Upper, the DIY show that made stars of Chip and Joanna Gaines, is being revived for the pair’s joint-venture US cablenet Magnolia.

The reboot of the series will be part of the original programming slate on Magnolia, which has been formed by the Gaines and US factual giant Discovery and is now due to launch in 2021.

The show originally ran for five seasons on US cablenet HGTV before ending in April 2018.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” said the Gaines.

“These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon.”

Magnolia has also announced a further two additions to its original programming slate: an as-yet-untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and Self Employed (working title) with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

Self-taught designer Flynn’s project showcases his eclectic yet distinctive style and eye for design. Along with his team of designers, Flynn creates spaces and tackles decorating projects on any budget or within any scope.

Self Employed follows Fort Worth, Texas-based entrepreneur Jonathan Morris as he travels the US meeting some of the country’s most inspiring small business owners.

These shows join the previously announced slate of original Magnolia Network series including Growing Floret, Home on the Road with Johnnyswim, deVOL Kitchens (fka Bespoke Kitchens), Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp.

Magnolia currently has 14 original programmes in production and an additional 22 originals in development.