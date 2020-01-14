M6’s SND hires int’l sales exec

French broadcaster M6 Group’s feature film subsidiary SND has bolstered its sales team with a former Kinology, Alfama Films and WTFilms exec.

Clara Flageollet Schmit has been appointed to the SND sales team by Charlotte Boucon, director of international sales and distribution.

Working alongside international sales manager Ramy Nahas, Flageollet Schmit will be in charge of Asia, excluding Japan, as well as Spain, Portugal and Latin America. She will also co-handle the UK with Boucon.

SND’s current slate includes La Famille Bélier, Yves Saint Laurent, Two is a Family, Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion and Spread Your Wings.

Flageollet Schmit’s appointment comes after SND’s international sales manager, Marine Goulois, left the company towards the end of last year to join Bac Films as head of sales and international acquisitions.