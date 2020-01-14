M6 brings Dragons’ Den to France

France has become the latest territory to bring Dragons’ Den to viewers, marking the 40th adaptation of the hit entrepreneurial format.

The business reality television show begins on France’s M6 today and will run for six episodes under the title Qui Veut Etre Mon Associé?, which translates as Who Wants To Be My Partner?.

Since launching in 2001 as Money Tigers on Nippon TV in Japan, the format has gone on to be produced in territories on every continent.

So far, more than US$250m has been invested in small businesses across the globe as a result of the show, according to distributor Sony Pictures Television.

Recent remakes have been launched in Hungary on RTL Klub, in Thailand on Channel 7 Wandee Media, and on Switzerland’s CH Medien TV24, with the format being developed in further territories, including Bangladesh.

The show is on its 17th season on BBC2 in the UK and 11th as Shark Tank on ABC in the US.