Lux Vide names chief corporate officer

Italian production company Lux Vide has appointed a former Rai exec as its chief corporate officer (CCO).

Valerio Fiorespino, who is currently CCO at global telecoms firm Sparkle, will start work at Lux Vide next month. Based in the Rome office, he will report to CEO Luca Bernabei.

Fiorespino has been at Sparkle since 2016. Before that, he worked for the Italian National Institute of Statistics and Radiotelevisione Italia.

Fiorespino previously spent several years at local pubcaster Rai, latterly as human resources and organisation director.

Lux Vide is behind dramas including the Medici franchise, Devils and forthcoming Leonardo da Vinci biopic Leonardo, starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner.

In related news, Lux Vide has commenced production on new drama series Sandokan, inspired by the 11 adventure novels by Italian author Emilio Salgari.

The plot follows the adventures of fictional 19th century pirate Sandokan and his followers, the Tigers of Mompracem, as they fight against the Dutch and British empires in South-East Asia.

The show will star Turkish actor Can Yaman (Daydream, Bitter Sweet) as Sandokan and Luca Argentero (DOC, Eat Pray Love) as his loyal friend and fellow pirate Yanez.

The first eight-episode season will be written by Alessandro Sermoneta (Devils) and Davide Lantieri (The Guest). It is currently in development and is set to start principal photography later this year.