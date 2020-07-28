Lubbers to lead Banijay Benelux

European production and distribution giant Banijay is grouping together its Benelux companies under a newly appointed CEO, following the completion of its Endemol Shine takeover.

Peter Lubbers has been named CEO of Banijay Benelux and will take up the role from August 1. Current EndemolShine Netherlands CEO Boudewijn Beusmans is leaving the business.

Lubbers joins from MGM-backed Dutch prodco Concept Street, which he founded in 2018 together with Roy Aalderink.

His previous roles include director of television at SBS Group, programme director at RTL 7, general manager at Zodiak Media and media director at AVRO.

Lubbers will now oversee the newly formed Banijay Benelux, which comprises Zodiak Netherlands, Zodiak Belgium and EndemolShine Netherlands and associated Dutch production companies Simpel Media, NL Film, TVBV and Human Factor.

Its programming includes Big Brother, Expeditie Robinson, Op1, M, Hunted, Good Times Bad Times, Temptation Island, Penoza, All You Need is Love, Familie and Liefde voor Muziek.

In addition, its offering encompasses EndemolShine Netherlands’ sports division, which is responsible for numerous live football fixtures.

Beusmans first joined Endemol Shine Group in 2005 and has held various positions at the company. For the past five years, he has been CEO of EndemolShine Netherlands, taking on additional responsibilities across the region in 2018 as chairman of Northern Europe.

Beusmans will remain in his post until November 30 to assist Banijay and Lubbers with the integration of the activities in the region.

Since the US$2.2bn takeover was confirmed in July, Banijay has unveiled its leadership structures in France, Iberia and Italy, with Nicolas Copperman, president of Endemol Shine France, among the senior execs to leave as a result.

Banijay confirmed last week that Wim Ponnet, Endemol Shine Group’s chief strategy and commercial officer, and international operations chief Nicola Bamford, were also departing. Cathy Payne, meanwhile, is overseeing the merger of Banijay and Endemol Shine’s distribution businesses.

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti said: “As we scale up our operations in the region, we wanted to welcome a leader who is tapped into the local industry, is familiar with the numerous clients and can work collaboratively with our labels to ensure creative excellence and leading positions in their respective markets.

“Peter has the entrepreneurial spirit our business was built on and the tenacity to drive a successful operation for us there. The team would also like to thank Boudewijn for his incredibly valuable contribution to the business – he leaves us a strong brand with an unrivalled track record.”

Lubbers added: “I’m looking forward to getting started at Banijay, where, across Benelux, we are fortunate to have a rich and vast collection of production labels, genres, formats and talent. With collaboration a priority, we will work together to optimise the identity and offering of the group here, while inspiring, entertaining and bringing the best stories to our audiences.”

Beusmans said: “It has been a privilege to spend the past five years as CEO, while also working closely with the teams in Germany and Scandinavia. It is now time for new challenges in a new environment. With its creative and talented team, EndemolShine has an unbelievably strong market position and an exceptionally exciting future ahead – I wish Peter all the best.”