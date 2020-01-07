Love Nature heads deeper into CE

4K natural history channel Love Nature has expanded further in Central Europe by launching on Antik Telecom in Slovakia.

Antik Telecom subscribers will now have access to Love Nature’s content via both the linear channel and on-demand platform.

Love Nature launched in Slovakia last June on M7’s pay TV platform Skylink, before launching on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy in August.

Love Nature is a joint venture between Blue Ant Media and Smithsonian Networks. Its programmes include Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs from Oxford Scientific Films and Great Blue Wild.