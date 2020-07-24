Love Island US ‘shifts to Las Vegas’

ITV Entertainment has reportedly begun pre-production on a new season of Love Island in the US for CBS, having shifted locations from Fiji to a Las Vegas hotel.

The next season of the US version of the reality dating format will be filmed at the Caesars Entertainment-owned Cromwell Hotel, according to Vulture.

Filming on the latest season of Love Island US had been due to begin in Fiji in May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing sources with knowledge of the situation, Vulture reports the Las Vegas-set episodes could be ready to air by the end of the summer.

Cast and crew in the dating show will need to be quarantined ahead of production, with regular testing of everyone involved in the show and crew members socially distancing.

In the UK, where the format originated, commercial broadcaster ITV cancelled the next winter edition of the format because of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

CBS recently revised its Wednesday primetime line-up for the fall season after new episodes of Survivor were delayed due to the pandemic.