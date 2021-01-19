Liz Soriano upped at A+E Networks

US-based channel operator A+E Networks has promoted Liz Soriano to senior VP of international programming.

Based in New York, Soriano will oversee all of A+E’s global programming services for its linear and digital channels, as well as content sales to clients in more than 250 territories around the world.

In addition, she will be responsible for the management of A+E’s global programme inventory and for driving strategies that optimise content for distribution and licensing opportunities on any platform.

With a career spanning 30 years, Soriano most recently held the role of VP of international programming, where she supported A+E’s channels in the Americas, APAC and EMEA, guiding the content sales team on the company’s programme pipeline.

She has also been a key player in the expansion of the A+E brand footprint with the launches of Crime+Investigation Italy, Blaze Iberia, Lifetime Latin America, and History and Lifetime South Korea.

More recently, Soriano launched Lifetime Movie Network in Australia and partnered with History US on Hiroshima: 75 Years Later, an international copro with Hulu in Japan.

She joined A+E in 1996 to work on the fledgling Biography series and documentary specials for History Channel.

“Liz is an incredibly accomplished entertainment executive who has demonstrated her acute business and creative acumen to help build A+E Networks into a world-class provider of engaging content, and further grow the company into a top creator of global IP,” said Steve MacDonald, president of global licensing and international at A+E, to whom Soriano will report.