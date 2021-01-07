Little Birds fly around the world

Lionsgate-owned streamer StarzPlay and Australian SVoD service Stan are among the international broadcasters to have picked up UK drama Little Birds.

The 6×50’ series was originally produced by Warp Films for Sky Atlantic in the UK, where it premiered last August.

StarzPlay has picked up the show for Benelux, Brazil, France, Spain, French-speaking Switzerland and Latin America from distributor ITV Studios.

TVNZ in New Zealand, KT Corporation in Korea and PCCW Media in Hong Kong have also taken local rights to the show, as have RTL in Germany, online TV platform More.TV in Russia and Greek pay TV operator Cosmote.

Directed by Stacie Passon (The Affair, House of Cards), written by Sophia Al-Maria and produced by Ruth McCance and Peter Carlton (The Last Panthers, Southcliffe), Little Birds is based on Anaïs Nin’s erotic short stories.

Set in Morocco in 1955, it follows two women whose lives – and those of their lovers – become dangerously entangled in Tangier’s International Zone.