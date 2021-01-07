Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Little Birds fly around the world

Little Birds fly around the world

Little Birds debuted on Sky Atlantic last year

Lionsgate-owned streamer StarzPlay and Australian SVoD service Stan are among the international broadcasters to have picked up UK drama Little Birds.

The 6×50’ series was originally produced by Warp Films for Sky Atlantic in the UK, where it premiered last August.

StarzPlay has picked up the show for Benelux, Brazil, France, Spain, French-speaking Switzerland and Latin America from distributor ITV Studios.

TVNZ in New Zealand, KT Corporation in Korea and PCCW Media in Hong Kong have also taken local rights to the show, as have RTL in Germany, online TV platform More.TV in Russia and Greek pay TV operator Cosmote.

Directed by Stacie Passon (The Affair, House of Cards), written by Sophia Al-Maria and produced by Ruth McCance and Peter Carlton (The Last Panthers, Southcliffe), Little Birds is based on Anaïs Nin’s erotic short stories.

Set in Morocco in 1955, it follows two women whose lives – and those of their lovers – become dangerously entangled in Tangier’s International Zone.

olihammett
Oli Hammett 07-01-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

ITV Studios sells to streamers in IndiaAMC lands ITVS's War of the Worlds
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows