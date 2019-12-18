Lionsgate Play set for Indian launch

Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel, Lionsgate and US cablenet Starz have joined forces to launch Lionsgate Play in India.

The partnership will provide Airtel subscribers with access to Lionsgate’s portfolio of feature films, which will be made available on the Airtel Xstream app and online platforms.

Content from a range of genres will feature on the slate, and will be available in a number of Indian languages.

Titles that will feature on Lionsgate Play’s slate upon launch include the Twilight and Hunger Games franchises, La La Land, American Assassin and Robin Hood, among many others.

The Airtel Xstream app has a catalogue of more than 10,000 movies and shows along with 400 TV channels.

Rohit Jain, MD of Lionsgate Play South Asia, said: “The partnership with Airtel is a great opportunity to expand the Lionsgate Play premium offering with a best-in-class partner, a vast feature film library and a compelling user experience for our customers.

“Telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms, and we’re proud to join forces with a partner like Airtel that combines enormous reach, a powerful brand and unparalleled distribution expertise. This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience.”