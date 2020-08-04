Lifetime spins Married at First Sight

US cablenet Lifetime has commissioned a spin-off from relationship format Married at First Sight alongside placing a six-season renewal order for the original.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables takes people who applied for the main show but were unable to be matched and provides them with relationship advice and mentoring as they go through physical and personal transformations, before being set up on a date.

Exec producing are Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen and programming head Eric Detwiler alongside Lifetime exec VP of unscripted programming and development Gena McCarthy and VP of unscripted programming and development Cat Rodriguez.

Lifetime has also renewed the original Married at First Sight format for six further seasons, taking it to season 17, with Red Arrow Studios-owned Kinetic Content producing.

“Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is an exciting new member of our Married at First Sight family,” said McCarthy. “Each season, we see so many amazing, complex and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can’t match everyone. Unmatchables allows these people a shot at love following our expert-led interventions and transformations.”

In related news, Lifetime has extended its partnership with journalist Robin Roberts for four new movies under the Robin Roberts Presents banner.

Under the deal, Lifetime has greenlit Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story, in which Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) will star as gospel legend and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson. Kenny Leon directs.