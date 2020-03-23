Red Arrow picks up Lifetime, Hallmark movies

Distributor Red Arrow Studios International has added a slew of television movies from US cablenets Hallmark and Lifetime to its slate.

Hallmark titles including festive romance feature Christmas at Dollywood (1×90’), produced by Two 4 the Money Media; Hearts of Winter (1×90’), produced by Tidy Productions; and a Homecoming for the Holidays (1×90’), produced by Basset Hound Distribution and Michael G Larkin Productions, have been added among other titles.

Meanwhile, Lifetime and Front Street Pictures’ Merry Liddle Christmas (1×90’) is also now available.

Bo Stehmeier, president at Red Arrow Studios International, said: “TV Movies are an important part of our scripted slate, providing broadcasters with a flexible mix of easy-to-schedule, family-friendly content.

“As linear broadcasters have known for a long time, and streamers are starting to experience, TV Movies are a great way to deliver stand-out event programming and attract large key demographic audiences.”