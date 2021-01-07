Liberty Global’s Smith joins Spring Films

UK factual indie Spring Films has appointed Chris Smith as its new chief executive, with company founder André Singer moving to a new role and Richard Melman retiring as MD.

Smith will focus on securing investment and developing growth opportunities for the company, which has been a long-time collaborator with maverick German filmmaker Werner Herzog.

He was formerly MD of investments at multinational telecoms giant Liberty Global and has worked with several production companies focusing on strategy and business development.

As a result of the appointment, founder André Singer will focus more on creative projects and move to the role of chief creative officer. He will continue to work with creative director Kathy Myers and Figs Jackman, Spring’s head of global development.

Melman is retiring as MD and will now concentrate on executive producing several on-going projects.

Singer said: “Spring has enjoyed great success in recent years and we are all looking forward to growing still further our impact on the world media stage.”

Spring Films is coproducing Werner and Rudolph Herzog’s new feature Last Exit Space, due to start production this year.