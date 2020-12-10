Liberator studio Trioscope forms Euro JV

Trioscope Studios, the US hybrid animation specialist behind Netflix series The Liberator, is launching a European arm.

The studio has partnered with Polish visual effects and sound studio Juice to launch joint venture Trioscope Europe.

The two companies worked together on Second World War animated drama series The Liberator for global streamer Netflix. Michał Misiński, director and partner at Juice, will serve as CEO of the new outfit.

The JV is intended to cement Trioscope’s animation foothold in Europe by producing original content, partnering with talent and filmmakers, and adapting third-party IP using its proprietary Trioscope animation technology, which marries human performance with animated environments.

The cost-effective technology allows filmmakers to tackle projects on a sweeping scale and in a Covid-friendly way.

Additionally, Trioscope Europe is rolling out a third-party studio partnership programme designed to provide a cost-effective, end-to-end solution for drama projects struggling with budget or scope challenges by reimagining them as hybrid animation using Trioscope’s tech.

“Juice has been a powerhouse of passionate artists and producers, and a leader in visual effects worldwide,” said LC Crowley, CEO of Trioscope Studios.

“The extraordinary Polish team was integral to our success with The Liberator, and as we continue to prioritise European and international production and coproduction, Trioscope Europe is a key component in our strategic mission to rapidly expand the reach of our animated drama platform around the globe.”

Misiński added: “A key component of our mission is to leverage the amazing amount of talent hidden in Eastern Europe and give them an opportunity to contribute to the creation of world-class content and provide an outlet for their creativity and innovative spirit. Creating Trioscope Europe is a dedicated gateway to ensure that goal is reached.”