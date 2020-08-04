DiCaprio, Apple TV+ ink first-look deal

Apple TV+ has signed a first-look TV and movie deal with Leonardo DiCaprio’s prodco Appian Way.

Under the multi-year deal, Appian Way will develop TV projects for Apple. The prodco is already working on two projects for the streamer: feature Killers of the Flower Moon, which is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, and thriller series Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss.

Apple’s deal with DiCaprio follows a first-look agreement it signed with Idris Elba last month as well as similar deals with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan, Alfonso Cuaron, Justin Lin and Ridley Scott.

Last month, the tech giant’s SVoD service also agreed an overall deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, which supports the artistic legacy of the late author and illustrator of Where the Wild Things Are.