KM+BM hires Masson for Scandi sales

KM+BM Media Group, comprising producer KM+ and distributor Big Media, has hired Laura Masson as senior sales director to oversee all sales and acquisitions in Scandinavia.

Masson was previously head of TV sales at UK distributor Drive and also spent 18 years at RDF Media Group, then Zodiak Group, where she was senior VP of sales.

She was also previously an international TV sales consultant at ITV Studios’ Twofour.

In her new role at KM+BM, Masson will manage presales and copros for its originals and sales of existing programmes, as well as helping develop local stories and series within the Scandi region that would benefit from a global audience. She will be based in London.