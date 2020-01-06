Killing Eve goes fourth with BBC America

BBC America has renewed Killing Eve for a fourth season ahead of the premiere of the hit drama’s third run this spring.

Produced by UK prodco Sid Gentle Films and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve’s first season premiered in the UK and US in 2018. Its second run followed a year later, with the third slated to hit screens this year.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest-growing show on US television for six years,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, which jointly owns BBC America with BBC Studios.

As with the previous three seasons, season four of Killing Eve will take on a new female lead writer. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote were lead writers on seasons one to three, respectively.

The show centres on the obsessive relationship between an MI6 operative and a psychopathic assassin, played by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer respectively. It airs on BBC1 in the UK and is distributed internationally by Endeavor Content.