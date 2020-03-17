Keshet shops factual around world

Broadcasters including the BBC, Canal+ in France, Finland’s YLE, VRT in Belgium and Sky in New Zealand have acquired unscripted content from Israeli distributor Keshet International (KI).

BBC Studios, the UK pubcaster’s commercial arm, has picked up Flicker Productions’ Reggie Yates Meets World (4×60’) for BBC Brit in Africa. YLE has also acquired the title, which takes an immersive look at issues affecting young people today.

In Belgium, DPG Media has bagged content for its Vitaya and VTM channels. In addition to Singletown (15×60’), it has taken three series from UK prodco Crackit Productions: The Lesbian Guide to Straight Sex (3×60’); Good Girl’s Guide to Kinky Sex (6×60’); and When Luxury Holidays Go Wrong (3×60’).

Elsewhere in Belgium, VRT has bought Crackit’s Animal Ambulance (8×30’) for its Flemish-speaking viewers. In the Netherlands, meanwhile, RTL has picked up Crackit trio Made in Britain (4×60′), Made in Yorkshire (2×60’) and When… Goes Horribly Wrong (3×60’).

Crackit titles have also travelled to Sky in New Zealand, which has bagged The Great Gardening Challenge (6×60’), and MTV in Finland, which has picked up standalone doc Husbands from Hell (1×60’).

A number of returning titles have also been sold internationally, with Canal+ acquiring both seasons of Prison Girls: Life Inside (4×60’/6×60’) for its Planete+ Crime Investigation channel, while BNNVara in the Netherlands has picked up the second run.

Australia’s SBS has acquired rights to the second series of Rumpus Media and Motion Content Group’s Around the World by Train (6×60’), while Swedish pubcaster SVT has taken the second series of Owl Power’s Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (6×30’).

The fourth season of Woodcut Media’s World’s Most Evil Killers (20×60’) has been acquired by Foxtel in Australia, EMEA’s CBS Reality and US cabler Reelz.

Viasat World has picked up the second season of Crackit’s Trucking Hell (20×60’) for its Viasat Explore channel in the Nordics, CIS and CEE regions, while TLC Netherlands and TLC Flanders have added both seasons of Crackit’s Casualty 24/7 (4×60′, 12×60’).

Finally, SIC has acquired both seasons of Greatest Celebrity Wind-ups Ever (6×30’, 3×30’) for Portugal, Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde, while Globosat has also picked up the second run for Brazil.