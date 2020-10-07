Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Jetpack to shop Netflix's Little Bheem

Jetpack to shop Netflix’s Little Bheem

Mighty Little Bheem was released last year

UK-based Jetpack Distribution has added to its animation slate with the acquisition of Indian cartoon Mighty Little Bheem ahead of the online version of Mipcom.

Jetpack has acquired the worldwide rights to the Netflix original, which was produced by India-based Green Gold Animation.

The deal covers rights to two seasons (49×5’30”) and three six-minute episodes of the preschool non-dialogue series across pay TV, free-to-air, catch-up and in-flight platforms.

Mighty Little Bheem was released on Netflix in 190 countries in 2019 and follows the character Chhota Bheem as a toddler.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 07-10-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows