Jetpack to shop Netflix’s Little Bheem

UK-based Jetpack Distribution has added to its animation slate with the acquisition of Indian cartoon Mighty Little Bheem ahead of the online version of Mipcom.

Jetpack has acquired the worldwide rights to the Netflix original, which was produced by India-based Green Gold Animation.

The deal covers rights to two seasons (49×5’30”) and three six-minute episodes of the preschool non-dialogue series across pay TV, free-to-air, catch-up and in-flight platforms.

Mighty Little Bheem was released on Netflix in 190 countries in 2019 and follows the character Chhota Bheem as a toddler.