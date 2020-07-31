James May cooks for Amazon

Global streaming giant Amazon has commissioned a new cooking series fronted by The Grand Tour presenter James May for its Prime Video service.

James May: Oh Cook is being produced by London-based indie Plum Pictures and New Entity and will launch on Prime Video in all its global territories.

The 7×30’ series is based on May’s book Oh Cook!: 60 Easy Recipes that Any Idiot Can Make, which is being published by Pavilion Books on October 1.

Pitched as a cooking series from the perspective of someone who can’t cook, the show will see May rustling up a selection of the dishes included in his book.

The show will launch on Prime Video globally later this year.