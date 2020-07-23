ITVS, Boomerang expand partnership

UK-based producer and distributor ITV Studios has expanded its production partnership with Boomerang TV in Spain.

Boomerang TV has a longstanding relationship with ITV Studios’ Global Entertainment arm, through which it has produced multiple shows including Spain’s version of hit format The Voice.

Under the expanded partnership, Boomerang TV will have the exclusive Spanish production rights to all of ITV Studios’ unscripted formats.

Maarten Meijs, president of Global Entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “We strategically value the Spanish market for its strong appeal for non-scripted programming and bridge towards other Spanish-speaking parts of the world.

“There has always been a very good match for our non-scripted format catalogue and we are, therefore, very pleased to be further strengthening ITV Studios’ global formats strategy by partnering with such a strong production company in Spain. We look forward to a great collaboration and to producing compelling content across all genres and for all platforms.”