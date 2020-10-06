Please wait...
Home > News > ITV Studios strikes Special Korean partnership

ITV Studios strikes Special Korean partnership

ITV Studios (ITVS) in the UK and South Korean producer and distributor Something Special are teaming up to develop formats for the international market.

Mike Beale

Under the agreement, Something Special will work with ITVS’s Global Creative Network and ITVS-owned Armoza Formats to create two new formats for global exploitation, with Something Special representing the shows in Asia and ITVS representing the international rights.

Mike Beale, MD of the Global Creative Network at ITVS, said: “This collaboration with Something Special is really exciting, coming as it does at a time when global development has accelerated.

“We can’t wait to get working with the teams there to put our collective creative minds together and bring fresh new formats to global buyers.”

Jin Woo Hwang, president and exec producer at Something Special, added: “We are thrilled to be partnered with ITV Studios, connecting the best talents in the world for creating fresh new formats for the world.

“With the collaboration being backed up by Kocca [the Korea Creative Content Agency], we are ready to show the world how global development can be executed at the best level.”

The new formats will be launched in 2021.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 06-10-2020 ©C21Media

