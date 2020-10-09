ITV, Spectrum prep ‘Hitchcockian’ drama

ITV in the UK has teamed up with US streamer Spectrum to commission a psychological thriller from the All3Media-owned prodco behind Fleabag.

Angela Black (6×60′), which will star Golden Globe winner Joanne Froggatt alongside Michiel Huisman and Samuel Adewunmi, began filming in London this month.

ITV said the TV and film production industry health and safety guidelines published in May are being adhered to, alongside the recent guidance developed by all UK broadcasters, the Association of Commercial Broadcasters and On-Demand Service (COBA) and Pact.

Described as a Hitchcockian thriller, Angela Black will see Froggatt (Liar, Downton Abbey) play a suburban housewife whose seemingly perfect life isn’t all it appears to be. Beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse.

Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by a private investigator who informs her of some horrifying truths about her husband.

It will be written by producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams, the MDs of Fleagbag producer Two Brothers Pictures who have also been behind The Missing, Liar and The Widow.

Froggatt said: “Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.”

Polly Hill, ITV’s head of drama, said: “Angela Black is a gripping thriller from Jack and Harry Williams. They are masters of surprising storytelling and there are some wonderful twists in this compelling tale.”

“Angela Black is that rare series, a slick, twisty thriller that keeps us guessing, while also excavating the issues of control and manipulation,” added Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum originals.

Jack and Harry Williams will executive produce the series alongside Two Brothers Pictures head of drama Christopher Aird and Sarah Hammond.

It will be produced by Natasha Romaniuk and directed by Craig Viveiros. The show is produced in association with All3Media International, the global partner on the drama handling international sales.