ITV places bumper Catchphrase order

UK broadcaster ITV has commissioned a sixth season of gameshow format Celebrity Catchphrase from STV Studios comprising 13 episodes, its highest episode count yet.

Initial production is already underway and filming will begin in April. The new season, again hosted by Stephen Mulhern, will be broadcast on ITV and Scottish equivalent STV in their autumn/winter schedules.

The current season of the show, comprising eight episodes, has featured guests such as Jools Holland, Naga Munchetty and Martin Kemp. It attracted the highest audience figures for one episode since the show’s launch in 2013, with six million people watching January 9’s instalment.