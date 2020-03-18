ITV bags Belsen doc from MultiStory

UK broadcaster ITV has commissioned a documentary about the Nazi concentration camp at Belsen from ITV Studios’ MultiStory Media.

Marking 75 years since Belsen was liberated by Allied troops, Belsen: The Return (1×60′) follows author Jonathan Dimbleby as he retraces his father’s footsteps. Richard Dimbleby was the first broadcaster allowed into Bergen-Belsen after it was liberated.

The doc, which will also include testimonies from survivors and their family members, will air in April.

Mike Blair exec produces for MultiStory Media, while Simon Broughton produces and directs.

ITV controller of current affairs Tom Giles, said: “This landmark documentary is a timely reflection on the horrors of Belsen, which still resonate with the British public today. While the subject matter is clearly challenging, anniversaries like this give us the chance to engage viewers, to give them the inside track on issues which inform current events and which have changed the course of history and of popular culture.”