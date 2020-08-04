Italian networks travel with TVF Int’l

A number of broadcasters in Italy have picked up travel, environmental and wildlife titles from independent factual distributor TVF International.

Public broadcaster Rai1 has picked up the rights to two NHK-commissioned specials: Flying China’s Stone Forest (1×49′), which gives an aerial tour of the Shilin UNESCO World Heritage Site; and Underwater Universe: The Orda Cave (1×49′), which follows a diving exploration into the largest underwater gypsum cave in the world, in Russia’s Ural mountains.

The pubcaster has also acquired rights to The Tipping Points (6×52′) for its late-night news show Frontiere. Commissioned by The Weather Channel, Arte and WDR, the environmental series examines the latest issues and possible solutions to the world’s climate crisis.

For Rai3, acquisitions include two episodes from China International Capital Corporation-commissioned China Wild (5×50′), which showcases the unique array of wildlife found across the country’s five major habitats.

Meanwhile, for its Kilimangiaro travel slot, the channel has also licensed a number of aerial travel titles, including TVF and Tokyo Vision coproduction Japan From Above (2×52′) and Lona Media’s Arte-commission Magnificent Megacities: Jakarta (1×52′).

Also in Italy, Mediaset has picked up a selection of space programmes, including National Geographic commission Eclipse Chasers (1×50′) and seven shows from Thomas Lucas Productions.

Mediaset also acquired the rights to The Man Who Shot Tutankhamun, produced by Wavelength Films for the BBC. The documentary uncovers the story of British photographer Harry Burton, whose images of the Tutankhamun excavation turned the dig into a global sensation.

All the deals were brokered by TVF International senior sales executive Oliver Clayton.