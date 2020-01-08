Introcaso-Davis joins Animal Planet

Experienced US cablenet commissioner Amy Introcaso-Davis has resurfaced at Discovery-owned network Animal Planet, four months after leaving E!.

As executive VP of development and production, Introcaso-Davis will oversee all aspects of the channel’s development and programming.

She was most recently executive VP of development and production at fellow US cablenet E!, where she realigned the network’s development strategy, commissioning Very Cavallari and the reboot of The Soup, among others.

A rejig at E! parent company NBCUniversal led to her departure in September, exactly two years on from her appointment.

Before joining E!, Introcaso-Davis was exec VP for programming and development at GSN, with credits including The Chase. Prior to that, she worked for NBCUniversal networks including Bravo and Oxygen.

Introcaso-Davis will now be based in LA and will report to Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer for Discovery and factual.

Daniels said: “Amy is a talented storyteller and incredibly passionate about the business of making compelling television. Her many strengths revolve around her ability to identify and create breakthrough programming as well as branding content across all platforms.”