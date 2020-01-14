Int’l nets meet Wiggleywoo’s Henry

Nick Jr, RTÉ Jr, and Kids Central are among a raft of international broadcasters that have picked up the fourth season of Irish prodco Wiggleywoo’s animated series The Day Henry Met.

Nick Jr has picked up the show for international broadcast, launching the new season in the UK, Ireland and Italy ahead of a wider global roll-out across 178 countries.

Irish kids’ net RTÉ Jr will also air the new season of the show – whose titular character meets something new, from a whale to a car, in each episode – as will Spain’s TV3 Catalunya, Kids Central in the US, and Scandinavian streamer Viaplay.

In Eastern Europe, Poland’s TVP, Ceska in the Czech Republic and Eesti in Estonia have all picked up season four.

The deals were secured with Ireland-based distributor Monster Entertainment, which has previously sold earlier seasons of The Day Henry Met to Playkids, OCS, iDipper, TFOUMax, Azoomee and Kanopy, Itunes, Google Play, Hoopla, BusyBee TV Roku and TV Azteca.

Additionally, Italian publisher de Agostini and Agyra in Greece have signed a deal for a range of books based on the series.