Int’l nets bag Bosch from Red Arrow

Kabel Eins in Germany and HBO Nordic are among the broadcasters to have picked up crime drama Bosch from distributor Red Arrow Studios International ahead of its sixth season.

Global streamer Amazon recently renewed the show for a seventh and final run ahead of the premiere of its sixth season on April 17.

The sixth season is part of Red Arrow’s spring and summer distribution slate. Kabel Eins has taken the first three seasons in Germany; WarnerMedia has picked up seasons four, five and six for TNT Serie in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; and HBO Nordic has licensed seasons one to six.

Produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company, for Amazon Studios, Bosch is Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running series.

Inspired by the novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room, the show’s seventh run will see detectives Harry Bosch and and Jerry Edgar pursue two separate murder investigations that involve both white-collar crime and the street-level drug trade.

Bosch was developed for television by Eric Overmyer (Treme, The Wire, Homicide: Life on the Streets). Red Arrow Studios International holds worldwide rights to the show and these deals were concluded by Tim Gerhartz, senior VP of global sales, and Tobias Schulze, VP of sales for France and German-speaking territories.