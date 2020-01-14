Indonesia remakes ABS-CBN’s Heiress

Indonesian broadcaster AnTV has developed an adaptation of Filipino broadcaster ABC-CBN’s romantic drama series The Heiress.

The show follows a respected local family as its members struggle with tensions caused by love affairs and secrets.

The Indonesian remake, titled Putri Mahkota, will air daily and marks the first time a Filipino drama has been added to the AnTV slate.

Wincess Gonzalez, ABS-CBN’s sales head for Asia, said: “We’re excited for Indonesian viewers to welcome into their homes the story of The Heiress. This groundbreaking achievement will continue to inspire ABS-CBN to roll out narrative formats that foreign audiences will love.”

Last year The Heiress was acquired by Myanmar’s Sky Net, which is still airing the series.