Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Indonesia remakes ABS-CBN's Heiress
Format Awards

Indonesia remakes ABS-CBN’s Heiress

Indonesian broadcaster AnTV has developed an adaptation of Filipino broadcaster ABC-CBN’s romantic drama series The Heiress.

Putri Mahkota is AnTV’s version of ABS-CBN’s The Heiress

The show follows a respected local family as its members struggle with tensions caused by love affairs and secrets.

The Indonesian remake, titled Putri Mahkota, will air daily and marks the first time a Filipino drama has been added to the AnTV slate.

Wincess Gonzalez, ABS-CBN’s sales head for Asia, said: “We’re excited for Indonesian viewers to welcome into their homes the story of The Heiress. This groundbreaking achievement will continue to inspire ABS-CBN to roll out narrative formats that foreign audiences will love.”

Last year The Heiress was acquired by Myanmar’s Sky Net, which is still airing the series.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 14-01-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:

,

Format Awards
Please wait...
Content LA

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows