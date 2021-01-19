IMDb reaches Almost Paradise

Amazon-owned streamer IMDb TV has picked up crime drama Almost Paradise from LA prodco and distributor Electric Entertainment.

The deal means Almost Paradise will be available on-demand outside Electric’s own streaming channel, ElectricNow, for the first time, with viewers able to watch the complete first season for free on IMDb TV from February 1.

Almost Paradise debuted in the US in March last year on the WGN America network.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said: “We have established a wonderful relationship with Amazon’s IMDb TV. This marks our third partnership with the free streaming service – the first being the reimagining of the hit TV series Leverage 2.0 and, secondly, the streaming of all three seasons of The Outpost.

“We can’t be more pleased with how our relationship is blossoming and look forward to more opportunities with the rapidly growing AVoD service.”