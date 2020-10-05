Please wait...
Home > News > ID returns to Kardashian Sisters show

ID returns to Kardashian Sisters show

NEWS BRIEF: Crime-focused US cablenet Investigation Discovery has greenlit Khloe Kardashian-produced series Twisted Sisters for a second run.

Red Arrow-owned US prodco 44 Blue Productions is behind the true crime series, which began by focusing on sibling murderers and has since branched out into other areas, with sisterhood still at the core of every episode. The second season premieres October 26.

