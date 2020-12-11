Please wait...
Home > News > Hulu renews Handmaid's Tale for S5

Hulu renews Handmaid’s Tale for S5

The Handmaid’s Tale S4 premieres next year

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned streamer Hulu has renewed its dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale for a fifth season, prior to the show’s fourth run in 2021.

Ten-part S4 will be executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 11-12-2020 ©C21Media

