Hulu gets to work on WeWork doc

Hulu has acquired exclusive rights to an as-yet-untitled documentary chronicling the rise and fall of shared-workspace company WeWork and its founder and former CEO Adam Neumann.

Ross Dinerstein’s Campfire (Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Silicon Cowboys), part of Wheelhouse Entertainment, will produce the feature-length doc with Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media.

The documentary will be based on Forbes’ comprehensive reporting of WeWork’s bizarre descent from Wall Street darling to one of the most controversial tech start-ups in existence. Oscar nominee Jed Rothstein (Killing in the Name) will direct.

Marking Forbes Entertainment’s first foray into feature film, the doc will unravel how Neumann led WeWork to its peak valuation of US$47bn, and the ensuing tumultuous series of events – including allegations of financial self-dealings and erratic behaviour – that led to the implosion of the company’s IPO and Neumann stepping down as CEO.

Production on the doc is close to completion and the film is set to debut on Hulu in 2021. It will join other Hulu exclusive documentaries such as Fyre Fraud, Minding the Gap, Ask Dr Ruth and Hillary.

Belisa Balaban, VP of documentaries at Hulu, said: “It’s been fascinating to follow Forbes’ coverage of WeWork’s dazzling start as the poster start-up of the Unicorn Era to its dizzying descent to one of the most controversial tech start-ups in history.”

Dinerstein is producing the film, with Campfire’s Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serving as executive producers. Travis Collins, Kyle Kramer and Randall Lane are exec producing for Forbes Entertainment, and Tim Lee and Michael Cho exec produce for Olive Hill Media. CAA Media Finance and WME represent the film jointly. Rothstein is represented by UTA.