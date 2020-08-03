Huanxi Media takes travel, crime from All3

Chinese streaming platform Huanxi Media has picked up more than 110 hours of factual programming from All3Media International.

Covering a range of genres including true crime, travel, food, arts/culture, history and royalty, the acquisition will see 25 titles added to Huanxi Media’s unscripted portfolio.

The deal features two seasons of Studio Lambert’s Race Across the World, in addition to other travel-focused titles Our Guy in Japan (North One Productions), Kevin McCloud’s Escape to the Wild (Optomen Television) and Bear’s Wild Weekend with Stephen Fry (Betty TV).

True crime shows comprise The Innocence Network (Pernel Media) and Murder on the Internet (Spun Gold).

Food-themed content, meanwhile, includes all three seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Studio Ramsay), alongside One Potato Two Potato’s Gordon’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Festive Home Cooking and Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars.

Raw TV’s documentary special Drowning in Plastic and the two most recent seasons of BBC Studios’ Fake or Fortune also feature in the deal, as do Lion Television history docs Pompeii: Life Before Death, Rome: Empire Without Limit with Mary Beard and Egypt’s Lost Queens.

Rounding off the deal are royal titles Secrets of the Royal Babies and Royal Wives of Windsor (Spun Gold) and Lion Television’s Henry VII: The Winter King.