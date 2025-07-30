How Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd turned risk into reward

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd talks through the birth of the Netflix mega-hit, his transition from ‘broken comedian’ to hitmaker, and the lessons he learned in the process.

The road to Netflix’s most disruptive and controversial original production, Baby Reindeer, may have been paved with cathartic intentions, but it was navigated by its creator Richard Gadd via “thousands of drafts,” spontaneous on-set rewrites, sleep deprivation and a sudden 30kg weight loss.

But the process was worth every life-changing moment, says Gadd, to bring his story authentically to the screen.

The sudden and unexpected Baby Reindeer phenomenon of 2024 rendered Gadd the most Googled man on the planet for a spell and delivered Netflix an unabashed critical hit that spent eight weeks on the global top 10 list, with the show occupying the number-one spot globally for three weeks charting number one across 76 countries in its second week on the platform.

Appearing as a special guest at the Future Vision 2025 industry conference in Melbourne earlier this month, Gadd was candid on his journey to becoming a televisual phenomenon, despite all odds, with personal trauma driving his trajectory.

Gadd’s passion for the theatrical was first pierced by Macbeth’s dagger. Cast as Shakespeare’s Scottish king in a school play, Gadd felt the first thrill of the “drug of performing,” sparking a relentless creative mission through years of stand-up comedy tours, writing and the creation of his breakthrough, life-altering project.

The self-described “broken comedian” believes he “owes everything” to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, stating that despite what was happening in his daily professional creative life, he could go to Edinburgh and “suddenly be culturally relevant, because at the festival, people celebrate that kind of ‘battle inclusion’ stuff.”

“Every single career moment I ever generated was from the Edinburgh Festival, and I did 10 years on the trot there.”

Gadd’s performance of Monkey See Monkey Do in 2016, the year he secured the best comedy award in Edinburgh, proved to be his turning point to becoming a full time “creator, or whatever.” The play was a precursor to the driving currents of Baby Reindeer, which he took to Edinburgh three years later.

Gadd admitted that the confrontational content of Monkey See “never had any televisual properties. It was never like, ‘Oh, this is screaming adaptation.’” Yet the evolution on stage of Baby Reindeer did have adaptation qualities.

“With Baby Reindeer, when I was doing the piece, it had suspense, it had contradictory characters and had sort of a plot struggle running through it. It felt televisual. So, I always thought, if the opportunity arises, I would like to adapt it,” said Gadd. Arise it did and, after the successful festival performance, Gadd was made production overtures he still finds incredulous.

“The festival went so well. I remember people were wanting to adapt it straight off. I mean, three channels commissioned in the end. But it was like, you go for a coffee, they just say, ‘Oh, we want to make this.’ And I was just thinking, ‘This is crazy.’ But it’s that thing – when you have something that strikes the zeitgeist, people will just make it.”

The original stage version of Baby Reindeer was a 70-minute, one-man monologue; Gadd with a stool – representing his stalker Martha – lighting, an intrusive retro soundtrack and projections of emails for narrative context. And when in adaptation mode for the television format, Gadd wanted to stay loyal to the essence of the live show.

The immediate resonance of the stage play and its allure to commissioners was a bolt from the blue for Gadd, who had endless experience of pitching, in vain, to production companies. “All of a sudden, I had this commission on my hands and production companies were coming to me asking if they could make it, in this weird sort of reversal of fortunes,” he said.

Despite the relatively easy path, Gadd met with 76 production companies in the process. “I didn’t want to rule out anyone, because it’s all about personal connection. I met amazing production companies and I really tortured myself trying to come up with the right choice.”

According to Gadd, he ultimately went with Clerkenwell Films because it was the company that wanted it the most and worked hard for it. “There wasn’t much ego there. I felt like I needed to be in control. That’s like the biggest thing for me. Pay me a pound as long as I get control.”

When questioned on why the show seized the commissioners and the zeitgeist, Gadd offered that it did have the classic tropes that hook people in to a TV show. “Quite fast-moving, and it was quite kind of constantly intriguing. I think it stood out quite a lot from the grain of television, the way things move.”

He added that the project was created for the screen at a relatively conservative period, which shook audiences. “Television had played it safe, had become very cautious. All of a sudden, this show got dropped in that was the opposite of that. It was saying and doing things that had not been seen before, or at least not said before. As a result, it really stood out, and people were crying out for something like that.”

The timing of Baby Reindeer, emerging from the shadow of the global pandemic, was also a key factor in its resonance across diverse markets, according to Gadd. “The world had got through a lot of pain since Covid, and society had been ostracised and polarised and all these things. There’s such human struggle in Baby Reindeer from all sides. I felt that people were crying out for something that showed the human struggle reflected back at them.”

Gadd praised his then commissioning executive from Netflix, Lindsay Salt, who is now head of drama at BBC, where she is currently working with Gadd on his upcoming drama Half Man. The BBC/HBO coproduction wrapped filming a week before Gadd flew to Australia for Future Vision. “She’s amazing. She’s so smart and she took a chance on it and took a chance on me. It was a huge risk from a commissioning point of view,” he said of Salt backing Baby Reindeer.

While Gadd had written on shows before Baby Reindeer, he had never previously had to deliver the entire script, work as showrunner or play the lead in a show – and all three had to be done simultaneously. “She really put money where her mouth was and she really took a chance on a broken comedian to deliver,” he said. “I don’t think many people would have done that and I’m sure there were nerves, not that I ever heard there were, but there probably were nerves about the whole thing. And it’s such a dark show, and it’s not commercial. She’s the greatest person ever, honestly. I’ll always be grateful to her for that.”

Advising on the transition from writing for theatre to television, Gadd said maintaining faith in one’s own instincts is essential. “I always belligerently stuck to what I wanted all the time. And that can ruffle feathers, for sure, but then no one else is to blame. I always want to be able to look back and know that I did everything I could to be loyal to what I wanted it to be.”

Given the deeply personal and autobiographical nature of the project, maintaining his vision was even more vital. “My biggest fear was that I would put this stuff out there into the world – my personal trauma – and then at the end, just not even recognise what it was. So I really stuck to my guns, and that would be my advice to anyone. And you can always do it in a nice way.”

In terms of the show’s genre-breaking and disruptive legacy, Gadd hopes it remains the bellwether for constant risk-taking for the television sector and its creatives. “I do hope that Baby Reindeer has had an effect on the industry, to take more risks. And I hear that there’s maybe been a bit of a shift. I think the only way out of the kind of slump we find ourselves in as an industry is to take risks,” he said.

“Art is a meritocracy. I do believe that. And if you write and say and do something special and unique, nothing else matters, really.”