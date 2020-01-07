HGTV adds trio to programming team

Discovery-owned home and lifestyle channel HGTV has added three execs to its programming team.

Bob Kirsh joins as VP of programming, having most recently been an exec producer of HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation. Kirsh, who has worked in TV for 20 years, will oversee content development and production for linear, digital and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Katie Ruttan-Daigle also joins as VP of programming, arriving from Scott Brothers Entertainment where she was MD and executive VP. With more than 20 years’ experiences in the business, Ruttan-Daigle will spearhead the development of new series and specials.

Finally, Anna Snead has been named senior director of development, tasked with developing new talent, series and specials for the network. Snead was formerly director of programming, development and casting for HGTV’s sister channel Investigation Discovery and was most recently head of development at Momentum Content.

“We need great storytellers with distinct voices to attract new audiences and expand our reach even as we navigate an industry in transformation,” said Loren Ruch, HGTV’s senior VP of production and development.

“Developing compelling, creative lifestyle content with dynamic talent in the lead is exactly what Bob, Katie and Anna do best and exactly what HGTV needs more of now.”