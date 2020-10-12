HBO Max takes Canadian, UK exclusives

MIPCOM: US streamer HBO Max has acquired live-action children’s programming from Blue Ant International and adult drama I Hate Suzie from NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

The deal with Blue Ant grants HBO Max exclusive rights to seasons one and two of tween action adventure series Detention Adventure and unscripted series Make It Big.

Produced by LoCo Motion Pictures and Broken Compass Films in Canada, Detention Adventure follows a motley crew of sixth graders who purposely get themselves thrown into detention after discovering the entrance to a labyrinth of tunnels, laden with traps and riddles, protecting a long-lost secret.

Make It Big, meanwhile, comes from Canada’s Blue Ant Studios and sees two nine-year-old kids get a behind-the-scenes look at the science involved in attractions such as monster trucks and a butterfly conservatory.

Ludo Dufour, senior VP, international coproductions and sales, at Blue Ant International, said: “These sales highlight the demand for content that parents can trust during these challenging times, which reinforces Blue Ant International’s mission to offer our partners premium content that provides solutions to their audiences’ needs.”

In addition, HBO Max will be the exclusive US home to Sky original series I Hate Suzie, which is produced by UK-based Bad Wolf and stars co-creator Billie Piper as a woman who has her life upended when her phone is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position.

The series is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Co-created and written by Emmy-winner Lucy Prebble (Succession, Enron), it has also been acquired by streaming services Stan in Australia and Telus in Canada.

Jane Millichip, chief content officer at Sky Studios, said: “Our creative and commercial partnerships with US platforms are hugely important to Sky Studios, and it is a real testament to the appeal and quality of Sky Originals that we have placed 29 shows with 15 different platforms in 2020.”