HBO Max lives Movistar’s Perfect Life

US streamer HBO Max has acquired the first season of Spanish comedy-drama series Vida Perfecta (Perfect Life) and joined the second as a coproduction partner.

The female-driven comedy, starring and created by Leticia Dolera, will debut on Thursday January 21 on the service’s International Genre page.

HBO Max will coproduce the second season of the show with its Spanish broadcaster Movistar+. Vida Perfecta won best series at the Canneseries Festival, with its three protagonists also winning the special performance award.

Vida Perfecta was produced by Movistar+ and Corte y Confeccion de Peliculas in association with German distributor Beta Film. The second season has finished production and will debut on HBO Max later this year as a Max Original series.