HBO, BBC re-invest in Industry

HBO/BBC drama Industry is set in an international bank

NEWS BRIEF: US premium cablenet HBO and UK pubcaster the BBC have renewed their break-out drama hit Industry for a second season, produced by Bad Wolf.

Industry, from first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, began its eight-episode first season on November 9. It follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London.

