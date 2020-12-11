HBO, BBC re-invest in Industry

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: US premium cablenet HBO and UK pubcaster the BBC have renewed their break-out drama hit Industry for a second season, produced by Bad Wolf.
Industry, from first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, began its eight-episode first season on November 9. It follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London.