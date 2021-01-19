Hat Trick, Cardiff Productions in first-look

London-based distributor Hat Trick International (HTI) has signed a first-look deal with Pat Younge and Narinder Minhas’ recently launched production company Cardiff Productions.

Under the multi-year agreement, brokered by HTI acquisitions executive Hana Zidek, HTI will represent all the Welsh production company’s future programming for international distribution.

Cardiff Productions was launched in May 2020 by Younge and Minhas after they left Sugar Films.

It has already produced film Peter: The Human Cyborg, documentary The Talk and S4C’s competitive walking format Am Dro!.

Sarah Tong, director of sales at HTI, said: “Cardiff’s broad range of interesting story ideas, coupled with their plans to produce diverse and innovative content in both the factual and scripted space, really appealed to us.”