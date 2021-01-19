Hapless heads to My5

ViacomCBS Networks UK has acquired new UK comedy series Hapless for Channel 5’s VoD service My5.

Written and directed by Gary Sinor, Hapless (6×30’) follows a journalist for the UK’s fourth most successful Jewish newspaper as he tries to find rubbish stories to please his narrow-minded editor.

The series, which stars Tim Downie (Les Miserables), Geoffrey McGivern (Plebs), Lucy Montgomery (Tracey Ullman’s Show) and Josh Howie (Call Me Alvy), will launch on My5 in March, although two episodes were already released last month to qualify it for the upcoming awards season.

The series started as a self-funded project that aired on Amazon’s Prime Video platform under the title The Jewish Enquirer.

Sinyor said: “I wanted to create an edgy and mainstream comedy set in the crackers world we live in. Hapless was inspired by US shows like Seinfeld and UK sitcoms like Rising Damp and Hancock.

“When I learnt that broadcasters were on the lookout for fresh, completed content, I got in touch in the hope that someone would see its potential. I’m delighted that ViacomCBS has picked it up for My5 and I’m excited that the British public will be able to see the incredibly diverse range of comedy talent we have in the UK.”