Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Gupta joins Sky Studios comedy team

Gupta joins Sky Studios comedy team

Writer and producer Anil Gupta has joined Sky Studios, Sky’s development and production arm, as creative director for original comedy in the UK.

Anil Gupta

Focusing on in-house production, Gupta will work with new and established talent to develop scripted comedy projects for Sky Studios.

Gupta’s credits include Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No. 42, Citizen Khan and comedy drama Mutual Friends. As exec producer, he helped create global hit The Office.

Outside of television, Gupta co-wrote a modern-day adaptation of Molière’s Tartuffe for the Royal Shakespeare Company and co-created the popular BBC Radio 4 comic fantasy series ElvenQuest, starring Stephen Mangan.

Gupta will report to Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ director of comedy, working with Zai Bennett, MD of content at Sky UK.

The appointment further strengthens Sky Studios’ comedy team, which has recently been behind Brassic, Two Weeks to Live and Code 404.

Gupta said: “It is an exciting time to join Sky Studios as it increases its ambition to produce more original scripted comedy. I can’t wait to get working with our best writers and performers, as well as uncovering the next generation of great British comedy talent. Mostly from my spare bedroom.”

Mountague added: “Sky Original comedy has really been on a roll recently and we’re doing more! Anil’s reputation speaks for itself. A unique ability to spot and nurture talent as well as his eye for a brilliant script, make him the perfect person to lead our in-house creative development. Sky Studios works with the best indies and producers in the country and Anil compliments them perfectly. We aim to get bigger, better and funnier – cementing Sky’s place as the home of comedy.”

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 06-10-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Sky drama head to departSky Studios preps for Covid second waveSky Studios backs drama prodcoSky Studios signs LeinemannSky Studios buys Lighthouse stakeSky donates to emergency relief fund
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

BritBox president, CEO Sriraman to exit Borde leaves WarnerMedia for Mediawan Banijay adapts Canadian format for France Gigglebug, Zodiak track down Yellow Yeti NBCU confirms Rovner as content boss ITV Studios strikes Special Korean partnership Epix set for Fiasco with podcast adaptation Gupta joins Sky Studios comedy team Fox links with Zaftig Films' Requa, Ficarra Wheelhouse opens Newen's box format Ant & Dec's DNA Journey bagged by BBCS Marín to head new RCN Televisión sales arm Tune in to C21FM today from 10am EQ Media seeks another Earth for ABC ABC names Hayden entertainment chief Amazon hires head of Spanish scripted ID returns to Kardashian Sisters show Rive Gauche, AfterShock Comics merge Apple TV+ lines up more Snoopy Fremantle takes CNN's First Ladies abroad TV2 Norway tracks Police Interceptors

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows