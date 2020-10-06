Gupta joins Sky Studios comedy team

Writer and producer Anil Gupta has joined Sky Studios, Sky’s development and production arm, as creative director for original comedy in the UK.

Focusing on in-house production, Gupta will work with new and established talent to develop scripted comedy projects for Sky Studios.

Gupta’s credits include Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No. 42, Citizen Khan and comedy drama Mutual Friends. As exec producer, he helped create global hit The Office.

Outside of television, Gupta co-wrote a modern-day adaptation of Molière’s Tartuffe for the Royal Shakespeare Company and co-created the popular BBC Radio 4 comic fantasy series ElvenQuest, starring Stephen Mangan.

Gupta will report to Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ director of comedy, working with Zai Bennett, MD of content at Sky UK.

The appointment further strengthens Sky Studios’ comedy team, which has recently been behind Brassic, Two Weeks to Live and Code 404.

Gupta said: “It is an exciting time to join Sky Studios as it increases its ambition to produce more original scripted comedy. I can’t wait to get working with our best writers and performers, as well as uncovering the next generation of great British comedy talent. Mostly from my spare bedroom.”

Mountague added: “Sky Original comedy has really been on a roll recently and we’re doing more! Anil’s reputation speaks for itself. A unique ability to spot and nurture talent as well as his eye for a brilliant script, make him the perfect person to lead our in-house creative development. Sky Studios works with the best indies and producers in the country and Anil compliments them perfectly. We aim to get bigger, better and funnier – cementing Sky’s place as the home of comedy.”