Gulli grabs Kid-E-Cats from APC

French children’s channel Gulli has bought the first two seasons of Kid-E-Cats from APC Kids, the kids arm of Paris-based copro and distribution company APC Studios.

Debuting on M6 Group-owned Gulli this week, Kid-E-Cats follows the adventures of three kittens. It is produced by Russia’s CTC Media and Studio Metrafilms.

The first two seasons currently air on ViacomCBS-owned Nick Jr in more than 170 territories. Season one was recently sold to Timvision in Italy and Ceska Televize in the Czech Republic.

Both seasons are also available on MBC in MENA, while the second season recently sold to Ireland’s TG4 and TV Puls in Poland.