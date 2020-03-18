Guardian Media taps NENT, Moonbug CEOs

UK-based media company Guardian Media Group (GMG) has appointed two senior industry execs as non-executive directors of its board.

Anders Jensen, CEO of Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group and René Rechtman, CEO of childrens’ prodco Moonbug Entertainment, have both been appointed to the GMG board.

Jensen has more than 20 years’ experience in global media and telecoms businesses. He previously held senior roles in telecoms businesses including TDC Group, Telenor and Vodafone.

René Rechtman is an experienced leader of digital content and advertising businesses, and founded Moonbug in 2018. He was previously president of international for Maker Studios, and after its acquisition by The Walt Disney Company, head of non-linear media there.

Earlier in his career he co-founded and held leading roles with a number of fast-growing digital businesses, including Goviral and Tradedoubler. He also sits on the board of leading Danish media company JP/Politikens Hus.

Neil Berkett, chair of GMG, said: “The GMG board continues to place high importance on supporting the business through the digital transformation of the global media sector. We are therefore delighted to appoint both Anders and René, who each have a first class strategic understanding and high level experience of leading digital businesses through periods of rapid transformation and growth.”