GRB shops returning factual at Natpe

US-based producer and distributor GRB Studios is bringing new seasons of factual shows including Untold Stories of the ER and On the Case to Natpe in Miami later this month.

The 13th season of docu-drama Untold Stories of the ER, showcasing dramatic real-life stories highlighting the intense nature of high-pressure medicine, is on the company’s slate for the annual market, as is season nine of On the Case.

The latter explores murder mysteries through in-depth interviews with those involved in the investigations and expert analysis.

Also on offer will be season five of Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter. The roundtable interview series features Hollywood stars and directors discussing their craft and sharing stories from the business.

Sarah Coursey, senior VP of international at GRB, said: “GRB Studios is looking forward to kicking off 2020 with great new seasons of our most popular programmes. We also have a strong acquisitions mandate and would like to invite producers to stop by our booth and pitch us their scripted and unscripted programmes.”