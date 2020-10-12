GoQuest to distribute Ukrainian dramas

India-based distributor GoQuest Media has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to two drama series from Ukrainian media group StarLight Media.

The first series, Mother’s Choice (16×45’), is adapted from Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV’s Mother and follows a schoolteacher who tries to protect one of her students from her abusive mother.

The second show, Behind the Shop Window (16×45’), is a fairy-tale love story about an entrepreneur who falls for a sales assistant at one of the fashion stores he owns.

Both series were produced by Artforms Productions for STB in Ukraine, written by Tatiana Gnedash and directed by Mila Pogrebiskaya.

“Our focus has been to bring universal human stories packed with drama, and Mother’s Choice and Behind the Shop Window fit perfectly with that strategy,” said Jimmy George, VP of sales and acquisitions at GoQuest.

“Both series grapple with powerful messages on the topics of family, love and hope, which are very much needed in these current times.”