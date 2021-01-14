Please wait...
Home > News > Gold collars Vicar of Dibley retrospective

Gold collars Vicar of Dibley retrospective

Dawn French in The Vicar of Dibley

British pay TV comedy channel Gold, owned by multichannel company UKTV, has announced a one-off factual special reflecting on classic sitcom The Vicar of Dibley.

The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out (1×120’) will air on Gold later this year and is to be produced by London-based prodco Expectation. Jon Plowman, who executive produced the original series, will also exec produce the special.

The Vicar of Dibley originally aired on BBC1 between 1994 and 2000. It has since returned for numerous charity and festive specials, most recently in the form of a lockdown special last month.

Star Dawn French and co-writer Richard Curtis will appear in the look back over the series, as will Plowman, co-writer Paul Mayhew-Archer and actor James Fleet. Special appearances will be made by actors Hugh Bonneville and Joanna Lumley and pop star Kylie Minogue, among others.

The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out was commissioned by Hilary Rosen, UKTV deputy director of commissioning and head of factual and factual entertainment. It was ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold.

Oli Hammett 14-01-2021 ©C21Media

