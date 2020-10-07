Godzilla anime stomps onto Netflix

Netflix has taken rights to a new Godzilla anime series that combines hand-drawn and CG animation styles, produced by Japanese studios Bones and Orange.

Godzilla Singular Point is set to premiere globally on Netflix in 2021 and follows other titles about the giant monster to have been made available on the streamer such as Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.

Along with director Atsushi Takahashi, the creative team includes Kan Sawada, composer for various Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal, and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe, who makes his TV debut as editor and writer for the series.

Kazue Kato (Blue Exorcist) will serve as the character designer, while animator Eiji Yamamori, who has worked on Studio Ghibli films including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and The Wind Rises, will work on design.

Japanese producer and distributor Toho, which owns the Godzilla brand, last year remastered 29 of its Godzilla-related titles to mark the franchise’s 65th anniversary.

The content includes films, series and cartoons featuring the colossal beast, with Toho offering locally dubbed versions of some titles for the first time.